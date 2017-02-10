Muslim businessman finds challenges, graciousness in Stamford

In this Dec. 14, 2010 photo, Adnan Durrani, center, Chief Halal Officer with American Halal Co., Inc, and Jack Acree, executive vice president, also with American Halal Co., Inc., look over their product in a Whole Foods store in Darien, Conn. The company helped Whole Foods develop its first nationally distributed halal food product called Saffron Road entrees that the food stores started selling in August.

