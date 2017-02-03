Movie Documents Move Of Stamford's Historic Hoyt-Barnum House
The Hoyt-Barnum House, which was picked up from its downtown home in November and redeposited next door to the Stamford History Center, is now open for tours. The 1699 Hoyt-Barnum House now at 1508 High Ridge Road, considered the city's oldest residence, is representative of the Second American Building Period, post 1675.
