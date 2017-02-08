Malloy's budget: education winners and losers
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy 's budget creates more losers than winners when it comes to state education aid, but at least on the surface Bridgeport, Danbury, Norwalk and Stamford schools seem to come out ahead. Unveiled Wednesday, the plan shifts the bulk of the aid to distressed cities and towns that are less able to make up the difference through property taxes.
