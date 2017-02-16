Lee's arrest puts Samsung's Harman dea...

Uncertainties spiked Friday over Samsung Electronics' plan to take over Harman International, as its chief was arrested one day ahead of the US firm's shareholders meeting. According to the financial industry, the physical detention of Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong may affect a meeting of shareholders of Harman International, scheduled to be held in Stamford, Connecticut at 9 a.m. on Friday, local time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.