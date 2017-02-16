Lee's arrest puts Samsung's Harman de...

Lee's arrest puts Samsung's Harman dea...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Uncertainties spiked Friday over Samsung Electronics' plan to take over Harman International, as its chief was arrested one day ahead of the US firm's shareholders meeting. According to the financial industry, the physical detention of Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong may affect a meeting of shareholders of Harman International, scheduled to be held in Stamford, Connecticut at 9 a.m. on Friday, local time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s... Feb 13 Robdny 3
News Diageo employees help to feed the needy Feb 12 America Gentleman... 1
News A West Side story (May '09) Feb 9 tony g 15
News New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e... Feb 8 Patrick M 1
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb 8 Bob Is A Queen 503
WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15) Feb 6 Robby Rob 11
News Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ... Feb 5 Trump Plotza 2
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,901 • Total comments across all topics: 278,942,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC