Lee summoned for second day of questi...

Lee summoned for second day of questioni...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Korea Herald

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong appeared for a second day of questioning by the special counsel Sunday, two days after his arrest made headlines here and abroad, with the conglomerate on high alert over the weekend. The special prosecutors investigating the Choi Soon-sil scandal are expected to continue questioning Lee until Feb. 28, when the team's term is due to end.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s... Feb 13 Robdny 3
News Diageo employees help to feed the needy Feb 12 America Gentleman... 1
News A West Side story (May '09) Feb 9 tony g 15
News New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e... Feb 8 Patrick M 1
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb 8 Bob Is A Queen 503
WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15) Feb 6 Robby Rob 11
News Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ... Feb 5 Trump Plotza 2
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,562 • Total comments across all topics: 279,019,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC