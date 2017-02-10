Jackie' turns off Avon audience

Jackie' turns off Avon audience

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Natalie Portman received an Oscar nomination for her performance as Jacqueline Kennedy in "Jackie," which was shown at the Avon Theatre in Stamford as part of Hearst's Movie & A Martini series. Natalie Portman received an Oscar nomination for her performance as Jacqueline Kennedy in "Jackie," which was shown at the Avon Theatre in Stamford as part of Hearst's Movie & A Martini series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A West Side story (May '09) Thu tony g 15
News New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e... Wed Patrick M 1
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb 8 Bob Is A Queen 503
WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15) Feb 6 Robby Rob 11
News Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ... Feb 5 Trump Plotza 2
News 3 new breeds are ready to run with Westminster ... Feb 2 Parden Pard 2
News Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre... Feb 1 Sam 2
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,345 • Total comments across all topics: 278,748,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC