In hiding for 26 years, man faces jail in Stamford killing
Christopher Williams in his 1989 arrest photoin Stamford. After he was convicted of manslaughter, Williams, who is now 44, spent 26 years on the run before being apprehended in Philadelphia last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 new breeds are ready to run with Westminster ...
|Thu
|Parden Pard
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|a-citizen
|500
|Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre...
|Feb 1
|Sam
|2
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Jan 31
|Robby Rob
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jan 28
|Mbdangelo
|72
|Norwalk Police: Jaywalker Busted With Crack Coc...
|Jan 27
|Sam
|2
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Jan 21
|ffctguitar
|11
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC