Henkel has signed a lease for the building at 4 Trefoil Drive in Trumbull.
The German company recently signed a lease to take over the more than 20,000-square-foot building at 4 Trefoil Drive in Trumbull, Hearst Connecticut Media has learned. The site is currently vacant and is located near Sun Products' North American Technology Center at 30 Trefoil Drive, which was opened in 2010 and is described as the "hub of our product development and top innovations" on the company's website.
