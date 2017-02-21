Forecast: - Spring-like' weather ahead
The National Weather Service says some early clouds and spotty light rain this morning will giveway to developing sunshine by this afternoon as temperatures begin to climb well above average, especially across western areas. "A spring-like pattern is expected for the end of this week and will transition into a more seasonal pattern for the second half of the weekend into the beginning ofnext week," the NWS says.
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
|Diageo employees help to feed the needy
|Feb 12
|America Gentleman...
|1
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
|New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e...
|Feb 8
|Patrick M
|1
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 6
|Robby Rob
|11
|Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|2
