First Light Project Takes Aim At Gun Violence In Stamford
A city resident whose husband was deployed since 9/11 twice to Iraq has heard about the terrible toll violence takes on communities and soldiers in the places he went. But two years ago when Marlene and Matthew Wilden learned of the fatal park shooting of Maxine Gooden, a mother of five, Marlene, of New Jersey, decided to launch a program to address gun violence in Stamford.
