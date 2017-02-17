Fire breaks out at 3-family home in Stamford
They say the fire broke out on the first floor of the building on Halloween Boulevard around 5 p.m. "It was a bathroom fan on the inside wall of the first floor and there must have been some kind of electrical short which created the fire," says Deputy Fire Chief Eric Lorenz.
