Fire breaks out at 3-family home in S...

Fire breaks out at 3-family home in Stamford

15 hrs ago

They say the fire broke out on the first floor of the building on Halloween Boulevard around 5 p.m. "It was a bathroom fan on the inside wall of the first floor and there must have been some kind of electrical short which created the fire," says Deputy Fire Chief Eric Lorenz.

Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
Diageo employees help to feed the needy
A West Side story
New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e...
Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho
Norwalk police department rated the worst ...
Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ...
