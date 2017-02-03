Fatal crash on Hope Street in Stamford

Published reports say a 20-year-old driver was killed early Saturday morning after losing control of his pickup truck on Hope Street in Stamford. News 12 Connecticut and WTNH report that a 23-year-old passenger who was in the vehicle was in critical condition at a local hospital.

