Eversource Plans Extensive Tree-Trimming Work In Stamford
Energy supplier Eversource will invest $75 million in tree trimming in Connecticut over the next year, with significant work expected to occur in Wilton, Stamford and Ridgefield. Workers will trim trees along 4,200 miles of electric lines around the state in 138 communities.
