Dispute With Stamford Contractor Leads To Multiple Charges For Three People

Confronting a Stamford contractor over a missing computer ended badly for a Redding couple, who were arrested in events arising out of the confrontation, Stamford Police said. Elizabeth Blair Quinn, 51, of 7 Sport Hill Road and her fiance, James Joseph Roche, 51, of the same address, went to a Stamford residence Monday evening to speak with a man who had done work for them, police said.

