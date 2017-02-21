Decision on murder charge expected in Stamford today
Police say this gun killed Maxine Gooden, 43, while she was selling Jamaican food at Lione Park on the night of Nov. 2. 2015. The gun was found over the weekend, taken apart inside the dashboard of the get-away vehicle used by alleged shooter Jhonel Telemin-Valero, 21, of Stamford, Conn.
