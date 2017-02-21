Creative Learning Center In Stamford Grows As It Goes
Joanie Merrell started out with a small class when she launched the Creative Learning @ FPC program at First Presbyterian Church in Stamford eight years ago. There was nowhere to go but up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|6 hr
|Win Big
|3
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
|Diageo employees help to feed the needy
|Feb 12
|America Gentleman...
|1
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
|New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e...
|Feb 8
|Patrick M
|1
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 6
|Robby Rob
|11
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC