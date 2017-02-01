Craving Classic Diner Food? Stamford Diner Takes Over City Limits Space

After nearly 15 years of service, the iconic City Limits Diner in Stamford, previously owned by the Livanos Restaurant Group, has changed hands and is now The Stamford Diner. Owner Ari Thanos, a Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. resident, took over the new local Jan. 3 and said he and his staff want to bring the classic diner back to the Stamford area.

