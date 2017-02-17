City of Stamford Police Station at 805 Bedford Street in Stamford, Conn. on Friday July 26, 2013.

Stamford Police arrested a 15-year-old boy Thursday in connection with shooting a man last weekend after the gunman's older friend lost a fist fight , according to Stamford Police. The boy, who police did not identify because of his age, was charged with first degree assault, carrying a revolver with a permit, charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, and first-degree reckless endangerment, Officer Sean Boeger of the Stamford Police Major Crimes Unit said.

