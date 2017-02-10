Citizen's Public Safety Academy Holds Graduation in Stamford
The City of Stamford held the Citizen's Public Safety Academy graduation ceremony this week. Twenty six residents completed the nine-week program for Stamford residents to learn all about Stamford's Police, Fire, Health, EMS, Emergency Management, Emergency Communications, Social Services departments, and the Community Emergency Response Team.
