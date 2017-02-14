China's Sinochem in early talks to bu...

China's Sinochem in early talks to buy stake in Noble Group, say sources

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The discussions are taking place as Noble looks to rejig its business units, cut debt and boost liquidity to fight a long-term downtrend in commodity prices. SINGAPORE: China's state-owned Sinochem is in early talks with Noble Group to buy an equity stake in the embattled trader, three sources familiar with the matter said, in a move that would help it gain access to the commodity trader's global supply chain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s... Mon Robdny 3
News Diageo employees help to feed the needy Feb 12 America Gentleman... 1
News A West Side story (May '09) Feb 9 tony g 15
News New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e... Feb 8 Patrick M 1
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb 8 Bob Is A Queen 503
WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15) Feb 6 Robby Rob 11
News Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ... Feb 5 Trump Plotza 2
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,187 • Total comments across all topics: 278,860,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC