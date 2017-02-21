California man on - spiritual journey' represents himself...
A car driven by 53-year-old Yoon Chul Shin, of California, was identified as a threat to Temple Beth El and Westhill High School in Stamford, Conn. on Thursday, August 11, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|22 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
|Diageo employees help to feed the needy
|Feb 12
|America Gentleman...
|1
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
|New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e...
|Feb 8
|Patrick M
|1
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 6
|Robby Rob
|11
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC