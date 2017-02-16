Businesses across Stamford close for ...

Businesses across Stamford close for - Day Without Immigrants'

CONNECTICUT Percentage of foreign-born population aged 25 and older with a Bachelor's Degree or higher Rank: 17 of 51 Source: WalletHub CONNECTICUT Percentage of foreign-born population aged 25 and older with a Bachelor's Degree or higher Rank: 17 of 51 Source: WalletHub STAMFORD - At least a dozen businesses across the city are closed Thursday as part of a nationwide boycott called "A Day Without Immigrants." The daylong strike is intended to show the value of immigrants to the U.S. economy and draw attention to immigrants who fear deportation under President Donald Trump 's administration.

