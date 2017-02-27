Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From Elderly Stamford Woman
There are 2 comments on the The Stamford Daily Voice story from 14 hrs ago, titled Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From Elderly Stamford Woman.
STAMFORD, Conn., -- A little more than one year after a home care nurse is alleged to have stolen $2,500 in sneakers and jewelry while caring for an elderly woman she was arrested by Stamford Police. Jacqueline Villafane, 29, of 455 Trumbull Ave., Bridgeport, was arrested Saturday in Bridgeport as a result of a warrant for her arrest by Stamford Police.
#1 7 hrs ago
Project hood rat with drawn on eyebrows. ..stealing from an old lady. ...disgraceful
Since: Feb 16
417
Location hidden
#2 5 hrs ago
She is a disgraceful product of the democrat plantation. Lives in public housing, steals on the first day,("why would they suspect ME?" LOL LOL ) has a one year old's grasp of cause-and-effect, but at least she may spawn between 5 and 10 democrat voters. Not to mention all unionized govt jobs that will continue to exist because of her kind.... which I'm paying for.
Liberalism: the way in which people get their bad choices paid for by someone else.
