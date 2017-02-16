Bridgeport girl, 15, charged with ste...

Bridgeport girl, 15, charged with stealing deliveryman's car...

A 15-year-old Bridgeport girl has been accused of stealing a pizza delivery driver's car and leading police on a chase before crashing in Darien Wednesday night. The victim told police his 1999 Honda Civic was taken while he was making a delivery on Henry Street in Stamford about 6:50 p.m., according to the report.

