Bridgeport girl, 15, charged with stealing deliveryman's car...
A 15-year-old Bridgeport girl has been accused of stealing a pizza delivery driver's car and leading police on a chase before crashing in Darien Wednesday night. The victim told police his 1999 Honda Civic was taken while he was making a delivery on Henry Street in Stamford about 6:50 p.m., according to the report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
|Diageo employees help to feed the needy
|Feb 12
|America Gentleman...
|1
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
|New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e...
|Feb 8
|Patrick M
|1
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Feb 6
|Robby Rob
|11
|Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|2
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC