Amid major cuts, RBS pledges future t...

Amid major cuts, RBS pledges future to Stamford

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Royal Bank of Scotland's offices at 600 Washington Boulevard in Stamford built with $100 million in tax credits from the state of Connecticut. With a reported 1,000 employees at the building, RBS is using just half the building with remaining space available for lease to other tenants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A West Side story (May '09) 1 hr tony g 15
News New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e... Wed Patrick M 1
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Wed Bob Is A Queen 503
WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15) Feb 6 Robby Rob 11
News Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ... Feb 5 Trump Plotza 2
News 3 new breeds are ready to run with Westminster ... Feb 2 Parden Pard 2
News Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre... Feb 1 Sam 2
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,334 • Total comments across all topics: 278,714,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC