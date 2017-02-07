After Stamford closure, EMS parent files for bankruptcy
Following the January 2017 closure of an Eastern Mountain Sports store in Stamford, Conn., the Eastern Outfitters parent of EMS and Bob's Stores filed Feb. 5, 2017 for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from creditors. less Following the January 2017 closure of an Eastern Mountain Sports store in Stamford, Conn., the Eastern Outfitters parent of EMS and Bob's Stores filed Feb. 5, 2017 for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from ... more Bob's Stores parent Eastern Outfitters filed Feb. 5, 2017 for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from creditors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|6 hr
|Bob Is A Queen
|504
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Mon
|Robby Rob
|11
|Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ...
|Sun
|Trump Plotza
|2
|3 new breeds are ready to run with Westminster ...
|Feb 2
|Parden Pard
|2
|Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre...
|Feb 1
|Sam
|2
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Jan 31
|Robby Rob
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jan 28
|Mbdangelo
|72
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC