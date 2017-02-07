After Stamford closure, EMS parent fi...

After Stamford closure, EMS parent files for bankruptcy

Following the January 2017 closure of an Eastern Mountain Sports store in Stamford, Conn., the Eastern Outfitters parent of EMS and Bob's Stores filed Feb. 5, 2017 for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from creditors. less Following the January 2017 closure of an Eastern Mountain Sports store in Stamford, Conn., the Eastern Outfitters parent of EMS and Bob's Stores filed Feb. 5, 2017 for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from ... more Bob's Stores parent Eastern Outfitters filed Feb. 5, 2017 for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from creditors.

