A picture of Maxine Gooden, 43, of Myano Lane in Stamford, taken with ...
A picture of Maxine Gooden, 43, of Myano Lane in Stamford, taken with her oldest son Jordan Gooden, this year. Gooden was shot and killed in Lione Park Monday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sen. Duff On Needed Norwalk School Fixes: Not W...
|15 hr
|JOEYs back
|1
|Bob Duff welcomed more than $8,000 in state gr... (Mar '12)
|16 hr
|JOEYs back
|12
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|Feb 24
|Win Big
|3
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
|Diageo employees help to feed the needy
|Feb 12
|America Gentleman...
|1
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
|New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e...
|Feb 8
|Patrick M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC