A barber shop in Stamford is closed as part of a nationwide protest on Feb. 16, 2017.
CONNECTICUT Percentage of foreign-born population aged 25 and older with a Bachelor's Degree or higher Rank: 17 of 51 Source: WalletHub A passer-by walks past Mini Market on West Main Street, which was closed for the day in solidarity with the "A Day Without Immigrants" protest in Stamford on Thursday Veloz Barbershop closed for the day in solidarity with the "A Day Without Immigrants Protest" in Stamford, Conn. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
