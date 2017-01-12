Women's March Taking Shape At UConn-Stamford
Residents of Fairfield County don't have to travel to D.C. to take part in the Women's March on Washington set for Saturday, Jan. 21. Hundreds are expected to stay much closer to home, with the Women's March on Stamford taking place the same day from noon to 2 p.m. It begins with a keynote speaker session at noon in the auditorium at the University of Connecticut's Stamford campus. That will be followed by an hour-long peaceful march up Washington Boulevard to Trump Parc and back from 1 to 2 p.m. Organizer Lisa Boyne of Fairfield looked into going to the Washington march a couple of weeks ago, visiting the march website to find a bus from Connecticut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|10 hr
|a-citizen
|493
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A...
|Jan 11
|America Gentleman...
|1
|swisher int. -- senior executive -- sued in fe...
|Jan 10
|beverley
|1
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|Jan 7
|cher01
|2
|John Dupee from Hansen Vs Predator
|Jan 4
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC