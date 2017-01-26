Women seek to use marches as springboard for action
Lisa Boyne, of Fairfield, who organized last weekends Womens March on Stamford, speaks during a meeting at Sen. Richard Blumenthals Bridgeport office where she and others spoke with Blumenthals staff about concerns following President Trump's election and inauguration. less Lisa Boyne, of Fairfield, who organized last weekends Womens March on Stamford, speaks during a meeting at Sen. Richard Blumenthals Bridgeport office where she and others spoke with Blumenthals staff about ... more Joseph Rodriguez, Deputy State Director for Sen. Richard Blumenthal, speaks at a meeting where citizens expressed their concerns following President Trump's election and inauguration.
