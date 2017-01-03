Woman Leads Darien Police On High Speed Pursuit; Arrested In Stamford Attic

A woman who led Darien Police on a high speed chase up to 75 miles per hour on the Post Road early Monday was arrested a little more than 12 hours later squatting in the attic of a home under renovation in Stamford. Darien Police said an officer on patrol on Noroton Avenue noticed a tan Mercury Sable make a prohibited left turn on to Hecker Avenue around 1:20 a.m. The driver - later identified as Anne Nicole Plourde, 36, of 121 Dowd Ave., Canton, - said she didn't have a driver's license and instead handed the officer her debit card with her name on it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.