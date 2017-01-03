Woman Leads Darien Police On High Spe...

Woman Leads Darien Police On High Speed Pursuit; Arrested In Stamford Attic

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Stamford Daily Voice

A woman who led Darien Police on a high speed chase up to 75 miles per hour on the Post Road early Monday was arrested a little more than 12 hours later squatting in the attic of a home under renovation in Stamford. Darien Police said an officer on patrol on Noroton Avenue noticed a tan Mercury Sable make a prohibited left turn on to Hecker Avenue around 1:20 a.m. The driver - later identified as Anne Nicole Plourde, 36, of 121 Dowd Ave., Canton, - said she didn't have a driver's license and instead handed the officer her debit card with her name on it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu... 18 hr BPT 3
News A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line Dec 29 superman casoria 1
Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09) Dec 22 Robdny 35
Lousy towns! Dec 21 Robdny 2
News Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up' Dec 21 Robdny 11
News Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn. Dec 21 BPT 1
Stamford schools Dec 19 Robdny 3
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,152 • Total comments across all topics: 277,596,337

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC