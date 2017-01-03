Woman Leads Darien Police On High Speed Pursuit; Arrested In Stamford Attic
A woman who led Darien Police on a high speed chase up to 75 miles per hour on the Post Road early Monday was arrested a little more than 12 hours later squatting in the attic of a home under renovation in Stamford. Darien Police said an officer on patrol on Noroton Avenue noticed a tan Mercury Sable make a prohibited left turn on to Hecker Avenue around 1:20 a.m. The driver - later identified as Anne Nicole Plourde, 36, of 121 Dowd Ave., Canton, - said she didn't have a driver's license and instead handed the officer her debit card with her name on it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu...
|18 hr
|BPT
|3
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|Dec 29
|superman casoria
|1
|Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09)
|Dec 22
|Robdny
|35
|Lousy towns!
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Stamford schools
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC