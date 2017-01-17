Westport's Granola Bar expanding to Stamford, catering
Julie Mountain and Dana Noorily outside The Granola Bar in Greenwich, Conn. On Jan. 17, 2017, the company announced an expansion to Stamford and Rye, N.Y. following an investment by Westport-based Trilynx Partners.
