Varsity Healthcare Partners Closes Second Fund at $300 Million
Varsity Healthcare Partners has announced the closing of its second equity fund, Varsity Healthcare Partners II, at $300 million. VHP , with offices in Los Angeles and Stamford, Conn., is a healthcare-focused PE firm that seeks to invest in lower middle-market companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|1 hr
|BPT
|6
|Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08)
|Mon
|Mona
|112
|I am not clean
|Mon
|ffctguitar
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Jan 13
|BPT
|1
|Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A...
|Jan 11
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC