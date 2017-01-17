Two Bridgeport Men Charged In Stamford Smash And Grabs
STAMFORD, Conn., -- Two Bridgeport men already facing charges in other break-ins in Fairfield County are facing more charges in connection with the break-ins at a pair of city restaurants last month. Roman Nieves, 37, of Sherwood Avenue, and Keron Nixon, 34, of Stratford Avenue, were charged Friday with counts each of third-degree burglary, criminal mischief and conspiracy for burglary.Both were held on $20,000 bonds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Fri
|thegenuinephyllis
|8
|Young speakers honor King in Greenwich
|Thu
|BPT
|2
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|Jan 17
|BPT
|6
|Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|Mona
|112
|I am not clean
|Jan 16
|ffctguitar
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Jan 13
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC