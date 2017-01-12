Traveling pizzeria to open Milford location
The owner of the New Haven Pizza Truck has signed a lease for a brick-and-mortar location in Milford nearly four years after starting the traveling pizzeria. Frank Bernardo started his mobile business out of a 1946 International Harvester fire truck in 2013.
