Thousands attend Women's March in Stamford
The Women's March on Stamford was one of hundreds that took place simultaneously with the Women's March on Washington - which drew hundreds of thousands to the nation's capital on Trump's first full day in office. The Stamford march began with speeches at Mill River Park.
