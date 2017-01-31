The Stamford Animal Control center in Stamford, Conn. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
A long-awaited upgrade of the city's 50-year-old animal shelter is being planned at the building's existing site, officials said Tuesday, ending years of speculation it would be rebuilt elsewhere. Mayor David Martin also formally announced the city's partnership with Stamford Helping Paws, a nonprofit that hopes to raise $100,000 over the next year for the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|8 hr
|WelbyMD
|499
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|10 hr
|Robby Rob
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jan 28
|Mbdangelo
|72
|Norwalk Police: Jaywalker Busted With Crack Coc...
|Jan 27
|Sam
|2
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Jan 21
|ffctguitar
|11
|Young speakers honor King in Greenwich
|Jan 19
|BPT
|2
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|Jan 17
|BPT
|6
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC