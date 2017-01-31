The Stamford Animal Control center in...

The Stamford Animal Control center in Stamford, Conn. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.

A long-awaited upgrade of the city's 50-year-old animal shelter is being planned at the building's existing site, officials said Tuesday, ending years of speculation it would be rebuilt elsewhere. Mayor David Martin also formally announced the city's partnership with Stamford Helping Paws, a nonprofit that hopes to raise $100,000 over the next year for the project.

