The Granola Bar Looks Forward To Caffeinating You At New Stamford Location
Fans of The Granola Bar's locations in Greenwich and Westport now have another reason to love it: A new take-out location in Stamford. The Granola Bar TO GO is planned for a spring opening at 700 Canal Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Darien Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|17 min
|thegenuinephyllis
|8
|Young speakers honor King in Greenwich
|Thu
|BPT
|2
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|Jan 17
|BPT
|6
|Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|Mona
|112
|I am not clean
|Jan 16
|ffctguitar
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Jan 13
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC