The former UBS building at 677 Washin...

The former UBS building at 677 Washington Boulevard in Stamford, Conn. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

The latest appraisal of 677 Washington Blvd. - formerly occupied by investment banking giant UBS - cut by 75 percent the estimated asking price for the sprawling complex. Business leaders and taxpayers alike are watching the property closely in a year when property values through the city are being updated.

