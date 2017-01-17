The Center In Stamford Launches New Sexual Assault Awareness Campaign
The Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling and Education will begin a new awareness campaign, Reveal to Heal. The Center will unveil the program on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 8.00 am at The Center, 733 Summer Street, Suite 503, in Stamford.
