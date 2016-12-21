Substantial' rainfall to help chip aw...

Substantial' rainfall to help chip away at drought

While most Fairfield and New Haven counties received about 81 percent of normal amount of rain for the year, a 30-month stretch of below-normal rainfall have dropped reservoir and ground water levels. The drought officially began in June 2014, and has gone on for 30 months.

