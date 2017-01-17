Study finds global warming could stea...

Study finds global warming could steal postcard-perfect days

13 hrs ago

Global warming is going to steal away some of those postcard-perfect weather days in the future, according to a first-of-its-kind projection of nice weather. On average, Earth will have 10 fewer days of mild and mostly dry weather by the end of the century, the researchers estimate.

