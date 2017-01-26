Stamford's Curtain Call springs into action with The Who's...
The story of a messianic, pinball phenom will be told by Stamford's Curtain Call theater company when it stages "The Who's Tommy," a musical based on the British band's 1969 album. Anthony Malchar, who plays Tommy, rehearses a scene with Jason Moon and Lauren Gulliver Travers as Captain and Mrs. Walker.
