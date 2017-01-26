Stamford's Curtain Call springs into ...

Stamford's Curtain Call springs into action with The Who's...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

The story of a messianic, pinball phenom will be told by Stamford's Curtain Call theater company when it stages "The Who's Tommy," a musical based on the British band's 1969 album. Anthony Malchar, who plays Tommy, rehearses a scene with Jason Moon and Lauren Gulliver Travers as Captain and Mrs. Walker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 9 hr WelbyMD 495
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Sat Mbdangelo 72
News Norwalk Police: Jaywalker Busted With Crack Coc... Jan 27 Sam 2
News Democrats resolve to fight Trump Jan 21 ffctguitar 11
News Young speakers honor King in Greenwich Jan 19 BPT 2
News A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line Jan 17 BPT 6
News Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08) Jan 16 Mona 112
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,230 • Total comments across all topics: 278,384,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC