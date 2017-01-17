Stamford's Curtain Call Holds 'Beauty And The Beast' Auditions
Curtain Call in Stamford will hold open auditions for its big Spring musical, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, which will play in The Kweskin Theatre from March 31 through April 29. Auditions are on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 23 and 24. All roles are open for this production and the creative team lead by Brian Bianco, Greg Chrzczon and Caitlin Roberts are seeking a large ensemble cast of all ages. "This is a perfect opportunity for families to get involved in a project together," said Lou Ursone, Curtain Call's executive director and producer for this show.
