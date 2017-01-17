Stamford's Curtain Call Holds 'Beauty...

Stamford's Curtain Call Holds 'Beauty And The Beast' Auditions

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New Canaan Daily Voice

Curtain Call in Stamford will hold open auditions for its big Spring musical, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, which will play in The Kweskin Theatre from March 31 through April 29. Auditions are on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 23 and 24. All roles are open for this production and the creative team lead by Brian Bianco, Greg Chrzczon and Caitlin Roberts are seeking a large ensemble cast of all ages. "This is a perfect opportunity for families to get involved in a project together," said Lou Ursone, Curtain Call's executive director and producer for this show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stamford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats resolve to fight Trump 22 hr ffctguitar 11
News Young speakers honor King in Greenwich Jan 19 BPT 2
News A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line Jan 17 BPT 6
News Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08) Jan 16 Mona 112
I am not clean Jan 16 ffctguitar 2
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jan 14 a-citizen 493
News Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ... Jan 13 BPT 1
See all Stamford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stamford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Fairfield County was issued at January 22 at 11:23AM EST

Stamford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stamford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Stamford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,181 • Total comments across all topics: 278,141,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC