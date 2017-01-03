Stamford students to debut as directors

Nathan Detroit, played by Sam Strizver, gets on his knees for his fiance, Adelaide, played by Alex Cahr, during the Strawberry Hill Players' dress rehearsal performance of "Guys & Dolls" at Stamford High School on Thursday, May 9, 2013. less FILE - Nathan Detroit, played by Sam Strizver, gets on his knees for his fiance, Adelaide, played by Alex Cahr, during the Strawberry Hill Players' dress rehearsal performance of "Guys & Dolls" at Stamford ... more STAMFORD - The Strawberry Hill Players, an award-winning drama club comprised of students from two Stamford high school s, will present its 18th annual Senior Scenes this weekend.

