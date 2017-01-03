Stamford students join drone design c...

Stamford students join drone design contest

From left, Pratt & Whitney engineer/mentors Lisa Jenkins, Art Salve and Ruthanne Szumski; AITE math teacher Vin Urbanowskil; and AITE students Marcel Koszkul, Peter Vibert, Maurice Fajardo Polo and Richard Marroquin. less From left, Pratt & Whitney engineer/mentors Lisa Jenkins, Art Salve and Ruthanne Szumski; AITE math teacher Vin Urbanowskil; and AITE students Marcel Koszkul, Peter Vibert, Maurice Fajardo Polo and Richard ... more STAMFORD - Seven students at the Academy of Information Technology & Engineering have designed a drone and formed a small company as part of an annual high school competition.

