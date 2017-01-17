Stamford Student Heads To DC To Honor Immigrant Women, Undocumented Youth
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. -- Stamford resident -- and undocumented immigrant -- Tashi Sanchez-Llaury, a Southern Connecticut State University student, said she's headed to the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21. It's not just about herself - she wants to make a statement for all the "mothers, sisters, and strong immigrant and undocumented women we come from, the women of color who have fought for us."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Stamford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|5 hr
|ffctguitar
|11
|Young speakers honor King in Greenwich
|Thu
|BPT
|2
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|Jan 17
|BPT
|6
|Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|Mona
|112
|I am not clean
|Jan 16
|ffctguitar
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Jan 13
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stamford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC