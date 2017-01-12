Stamford State Rep. Terry Adams Promoted In Democratic Caucus
Representative Terry B. Adams was promoted by Speaker Joe Aresimowicz to assistant majority leader of the House Democratic Caucus. Rep. Adams will serve under Majority Leader Matthew D. Ritter .
