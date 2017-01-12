Stamford schools, UConn launch new partnership

UConn Stamford students Nathan Nandagopal , 21, and Salaha Kabir, 25, work in the Stamford High School library as part of a new program aimed at giving college students work experience during their winter break in Stamford. less UConn Stamford students Nathan Nandagopal , 21, and Salaha Kabir, 25, work in the Stamford High School library as part of a new program aimed at giving college students work experience during their winter ... more UConn Stamford senior Salaha Kabir, 25, helps a student inside the Stamford High School library in Stamford, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.