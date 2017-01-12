Stamford Representative Appointed To Key Post In State House

STAMFORD, Conn. -- State Rep. Dan Fox, a Democrat from Stamford, was appointed House Chairman of the General Assembly's Government Administration and Elections Committee by Democratic leaders, Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz and Majority Leader Matthew Ritter The Government Administration and Elections Committee addresses state government organization and reorganization, the Freedom of Information Commission and the Ethics Commission; state and federal relations; interstate compacts; constitutional amendments, all matters relating to elections and election laws.

